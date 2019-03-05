Here Are The Theranos Investors Who Lost Millions

By now, many of us are familiar with the story of Elizabeth Holmes and her late biotech startup, Theranos. And while it’s easy to write the whole story off as the work of a troubled person, the truth is: Theranos, at its inception, had a groundbreaking idea, one that many well-respected people invested millions into.
Theranos’s blood-testing method — which promised to detect a range of illnesses with just a prick — was designed to be as small, compact, and lightning-fast as possible because, the story went, Holmes and her mother were both terrified by needles. The technology — if it had been realized — would have revolutionized the healthcare industry. So it's no surprise that this idea seduced many high-profile investors.
Ahead, we've compiled a list of investors who put a considerable chunk of change towards the now-defunct Theranos. While the Theranos debacle is juicy from a bystander standpoint, it’s clearly been financially devastating for those who bought into the hype.
Tim Draper
Theranos’s earliest venture capital money came from her family ties. Tim Draper of venture capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson, was Holmes's neighbor growing up. He reportedly has a net worth of $1 billion.
Beyond being one of Theranos's first investors, Draper continues to be one of Holmes's most fervent defenders — even in the wake of such controversy.
Betsy DeVos
Education secretary Betsy DeVos and her family, who put $100 million toward the now defunct company. Members of Atlanta's billionaire Cox family, members of a South African diamond dynasty, and Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim also stand to suffer big losses.
According to Greg McNeilly, chief operating officer of Windquest Group, Betsy DeVos and her husband’s holding company, “The investment was made by many members of the DeVos family. To say they’re highly disappointed in Theranos as a company and an investment is an understatement.”
The Walton Family
According to unsealed documents from several of the lawsuits now brought against Theranos, Walmart founders the Walton family donated $150 million to the company.
The Walton's are reportedly the richest family in America, with a combined wealth of $163.2 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Rupert Murdoch
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch invested $125 million towards Theranos. Murdoch boasts a current net worth of $19.9 billion.
After things went south for the blood company, Murdoch reportedly sold $125 million worth of Theranos stock for just $1.
The Cox Family (pictured: Anne Cox Chambers)
Other investors facing significant losses include members of Atlanta's billionaire Cox family. As of 2017, Cox Enterprises was valued at $20 billion.
Carlos Slim
Even investors outside of the U.S. were duped by Holmes, including Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, who was valued at $65 billion in 2017, and members of a South African diamond dynasty
Through one of her father’s college friends, Holmes was introduced to Oracle super-investor Don Lucas, who then brought Oracle founder Larry Ellison on board, according to The New York Times.
