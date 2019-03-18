Elizabeth Holmes' 2014 TED Talk Is Infuriating To Watch To Now

Her speech posed Theranos' supposed technology as the answer to a human rights issue, name-checking factoids like "healthcare is the leading cause of bankruptcy." She added a personal touch, speaking about her uncle who inspired Theranos; she talked about spending summers with him and that she remembered "how much I loved him." Her uncle was "diagnosed with skin cancer which all the sudden was brain cancer," and Holmes noted that he passed away from cancer before she could say goodbye. This story lays the emotional weight of an invention like Theranos' Edison blood-testing system at viewers' feet. It's hard not to want this technology to work after hearing her speak. It's also why, knowing what we know now, this now-infamous speech is so frustrating to watch.