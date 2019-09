Elizabeth Holmes' 2014 TED Talk Is Infuriating To Watch To Now

"If I had one wish, standing here with all of you, it would be that today, just for a minute, you think about the fact that we have this right, a human right, to engage with information about ourselves, about our bodies, and for those that we love to engage with information about themselves," Holmes told the audience during her TED Talk, which you can watch in full here . "And when we do that, we will change our lives, and the lives of those we love will change. And we’ll begin to change our healthcare system and our world."