The mystery surrounding former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is as intoxicating as it is fascinating. Perhaps you know Holmes from Bad Blood, the award-winning book chronicling her epic, real-life Silicon Valley scam — and the basis for an upcoming movie directed by Adam Mckay and starring "America’s Sweetheart" Jennifer Lawrence. Or maybe you've heard of the two forthcoming documentaries on this glamorous fallen darling of the biotech world. Or, if you’re anything like us, you just live and breathe con-artist stories à la Anna Delvey Billy McFarland , and Caroline Calloway . These kinds of real-life rackets get more interesting the more high-stakes and criminal they get — and Holmes's is no exception.