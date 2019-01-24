At just 19, while still at Stanford University, the entrepreneur decided to start her own company. Apparently motivated by her own fear of needles, Holmes wanted to revolutionize the healthcare industry by creating a new way to test blood. What came about was Theranos, the word child of “therapy” and “diagnosis,” a health-technology company that claimed to have created blood tests that only required a pinprick to diagnose a broad range of illnesses. Good in theory, right? That’s what the myriad of Theranos investors thought as well, and the company skyrocketed to fame over the coming years, as did Holmes's net worth.