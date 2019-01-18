The Fyre Fest Was Such A Mess, It Really Did Need Two Documentaries

Netflix's Fyre comes with a grain of salt: It's produced by Jerry Media, the same company that was responsible for Fyre Fest's promotion. While this means there's some inevitable bias in the doc — everyone is quick to say it's not their fault — it also has access that Hulu's does not. McFarland had people filming every second of Fyre's creation, as well as its downfall. Do you want to see behind-the-scenes footage of models like Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin on the island? Netflix has it. First-hand accounts of those involved in the festival, including one employee who was instructed to perform oral sex (and almost did!) in order to get rid of a customs fee? Netflix has that. A shot of McFarland pacing as he realizes everything has almost literally gone up in flames? Netflix has that, too.