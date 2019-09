With two competing documentaries, released in the same week by streaming giants Hulu and Netflix, Fyre Fest is, once again, all anyone can talk about — over a year and a half after the fiasco happened. While both documentaries shed a light (and an onslaught of behind-the-scenes details) on the chaos that ensued during the 2017 “luxury” festival that turned out to be a scam, and nothing at all resembling a music festival, these films offer a lot of rapid fire information. From the conception of Billy McFarland’s first business ventures to his conviction for defrauding investors in order to fund the event, the Fyre Festival timeline is a long and twisted one. Whether you’ve binged the documentaries yet or not, there’s a wide array of puzzle pieces that make up how exactly this Fyre Festival disaster happened. So to help you organize all that swirling information in your brain, let’s go through the whole process, from where it all began to where the dust has settled today.