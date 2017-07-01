Fyre Festival Organizer Arrested

“McFarland allegedly presented fake documents to induce investors to put over a million dollars into his company and the fiasco called the Fyre Festival," said Joon H. Kim, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, who took over the post after Preet Bharara was fired by Donald Trump. The Times also details some of the ways McFarland scammed his way through Fyre's organization: the criminal complaint revealed that the faked documents purported McFarland's ownership stake in his company was $2.5 million, when the actual value of his shares were $1,500. Uh, that is a huge difference. The prestigious SDNY prosecutor's office regularly investigates crimes related to financial dealings, and they are exactly the kind of people best experienced to handle the fraud charges McFarland is being charged with.