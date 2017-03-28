10 Super Cheap Countries To Travel To Right Now

Traveling can cost a pretty penny, especially if you want to venture outside the U.S. and explore the far reaches of the world. But not every destination has to break the bank. Sure, the flight might set you back, but once you arrive in certain places, it’s budget-friendly all the way.
We’ve rounded up 10 inexpensive countries to travel to this year, from Vietnam to Bolivia to Greece. And while we picked these places because they're relatively affordable, no matter where you go, the memories will be priceless.