The Fyre Festival Scammer Tried (And Failed) To Scam The Met Gala

First of all, how dare Billy McFarland think he could pull off alone what it took eight genius women to do. Okay, so this isn't exactly the plot of Ocean's 8 , but the former Fyre Festival founder did apparently try to scam the Met Gala, along with Burning Man, Coachella, the Grammy Awards, Super Bowl 52, and a Cleveland Cavaliers game, according to a report by BuzzFeed