The Fyre Festival Scammer Tried (And Failed) To Scam The Met Gala

First of all, how dare Billy McFarland think he could pull off alone what it took eight genius women to do. Okay, so this isn't exactly the plot of Ocean's 8, but the former Fyre Festival founder did apparently try to scam the Met Gala, along with Burning Man, Coachella, the Grammy Awards, Super Bowl 52, and a Cleveland Cavaliers game, according to a report by BuzzFeed.
After pleading guilty to defrauding investors with his sitcom-worthy 2017 Fyre Festival that left attendees stranded in the Bahamas without enough bathrooms, beds, or food (save for this iconic picture of cheese), McFarland got right back on the horse by reportedly selling nearly $100,000 of fake tickets to exclusive events. He was arrested on Tuesday.
"William McFarland, already awaiting sentencing for a prior fraud scheme, allegedly continued to conduct criminal business as usual, selling nonexistent tickets to fashion, music, and sporting events," Geoffrey Berman, Manhattan US Attorney, said in a statement. "As alleged, McFarland’s purported exclusive event ticket company, NYC VIP Access, in fact had no access to events for which he sold bogus tickets."
McFarland was reportedly ordered to be held until June 26 by Manhattan federal court. No word on what role Debbie Ocean played in all this.
