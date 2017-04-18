Streaming only on Hulu. Not on Netflix. Try your free trial today! https://t.co/zSLJeqPY6e pic.twitter.com/4Edc7TqoaQ— hulu (@hulu) April 14, 2017
@netflix this isn't funny??? please tell me "welcome to your tape" isn't going to be a meme please stop trivializing suicidal thoughts.— rosie (@221b_badwolfbay) April 18, 2017
@boootiques @netflix unfortunately yeah it's already a meme like the awful "triggered" thing that lasted forever and was so disrespectful and ableist— rosie (@221b_badwolfbay) April 18, 2017
@romanspartan12 Well suicide jokes, in my opinion as a 25 year old adult, usually aren't ever in good taste, but go ahead— Morgan (@boootiques) April 18, 2017
@netflix did you............ just make........ a 13rw joke?— Vee ☀ SaveHannibal (@writingvee) April 18, 2017
seriously guys? seriously? yes it's your show but /seriously/?
@netflix @netflix trying to be savage like @Wendys but doing a terrible job at it.— theTylerMorale ? (@thetylerprice) April 18, 2017
@thetylerprice @netflix Dunno, it's pretty solid and relevant to their brand. Doesn't get much better than that.— Wendy's (@Wendys) April 18, 2017
@netflix to those offended by that tweet:— Jexi ? (@sincerelyjexi) April 18, 2017
delete your twitter and go to facebook