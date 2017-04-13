Story from Food & Drinks

Wendy's & Hardee's Just Threw Down On Twitter & We Can't Stop Laughing

Olivia Harrison
Not all heroes wear capes, y’all. And no one proves this more than whoever runs Wendy’s Twitter account. Whether Wendy’s is shading McDonald’s for it’s meager attempts at using fresh beef or challenging a fellow Twitter user to earn free chicken nuggets for life, this fast food chain’s tweets always have us laughing. The most recent Twitter exchange involving Wendy’s lived up to all our entertainment expectations.
It all started on Monday when a user named Joey Staffileno‏ tweeted, “Wendy’s 4 for 4 is a deal.” Seems pretty innocuous, right? He’s simply sharing a way for his followers to get a bang for their buck and get some good food. But, another user responded to make a little correction to Staffileno’s statement. He tweeted “Hardees 4 for $4 is 10x better.” And that’s when Hardee’s chimed in with an Amen.
The original poster must have felt a little ganged up on because he quickly recruited back up from the fast food chain he had been trying to compliment in the beginning of this whole exchange. Staffileno responded with, “well let's see how @Wendys feels. Which 4 for 4 is better?” and that’s when the drama started to unfold like an especially juicy episode of our favorite reality show.
It seems that Hardee's just didn't have a response, and you know what they say, "if you can't take the heat get out of the kitchen."
We're sure the original poster was happy to have the Twitter genius that is Wendy's in his corner. The hero fast food account certainly came to his rescue.
