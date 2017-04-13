Wendy's & Hardee's Just Threw Down On Twitter & We Can't Stop Laughing

Not all heroes wear capes, y’all. And no one proves this more than whoever runs Wendy’s Twitter account. Whether Wendy’s is shading McDonald’s for it’s meager attempts at using fresh beef or challenging a fellow Twitter user to earn free chicken nuggets for life, this fast food chain’s tweets always have us laughing. The most recent Twitter exchange involving Wendy’s lived up to all our entertainment expectations.
It all started on Monday when a user named Joey Staffileno tweeted, “Wendy’s 4 for 4 is a deal.” Seems pretty innocuous, right? He’s simply sharing a way for his followers to get a bang for their buck and get some good food. But, another user responded to make a little correction to Staffileno’s statement. He tweeted “Hardees 4 for $4 is 10x better.” And that’s when Hardee’s chimed in with an Amen.
@Hardees @jstaff15 See staff. Hardee's knows. You get a burger, chicken sandwich, a drink and fries. Way better than Wendy's— ᑭᕼᕮᒪᑭᔕ (@phelps_ryan) April 10, 2017
The original poster must have felt a little ganged up on because he quickly recruited back up from the fast food chain he had been trying to compliment in the beginning of this whole exchange. Staffileno responded with, “well let's see how @Wendys feels. Which 4 for 4 is better?” and that’s when the drama started to unfold like an especially juicy episode of our favorite reality show.
@phelps_ryan @Hardees well let's see how @Wendys feels. Which 4 for 4 is better?— Joey Staffileno (@jstaff15) April 10, 2017
@jstaff15 @phelps_ryan @Hardees We usually prefer the original to a knock off, but hey, you do you.— Wendy's (@Wendys) April 10, 2017
@Wendys @jstaff15 @phelps_ryan Just because you were first doesn't mean you're best.— Hardee's (@Hardees) April 10, 2017
@Hardees @jstaff15 @phelps_ryan Tell us the fourth person to walk on the moon without googling it.— Wendy's (@Wendys) April 10, 2017
It seems that Hardee's just didn't have a response, and you know what they say, "if you can't take the heat get out of the kitchen."
We're sure the original poster was happy to have the Twitter genius that is Wendy's in his corner. The hero fast food account certainly came to his rescue.
