.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E— Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017
@cris_sewell @carterjwm @DTFA This is a good thought, we'll have to run that by the folks in charge— Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017
Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets?— Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017
HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3— Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017
