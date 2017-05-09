Update, April 14, 2017: Last week, a 16-year-old name Carter Wilkerson tweeted at Wendy's and asked how many retweets it would take to get a year supply of chicken nuggets. The fast food chain responded with 18 million. So far, Wilkerson hasn't been retweeted enough for free nuggets, but he has received enough to get close to the world record for most retweets. As you may know, Ellen DeGeneres currently holds that title for a selfie taken with several extremely famous celebs at the 2014 Oscars. The photo, which was taken by Bradley Cooper and tweeted by DeGeneres, has been retweeted over 3.3 million times. When Ellen caught wind of the fact that she could be losing her world record title for most retweet to this chicken nugget lover, she knew she to put up a fight. Take a look.