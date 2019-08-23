Skip navigation!
The True Stories Behind Hulu's New Wu-Tang Series
by
Ariana Brockington
The best movies and original series streaming right now
TV Shows
Who Plays Who In The Cast Of Hulu's
Wu-Tang: An American Saga
Series
by
Ariana Brockington
Movie Reviews
It’s A Crucial Time To Hear From Harvey Weinstein’s Survivors —
Untouchable
...
by
Anne Cohen
Documentary
In 2019,
Jawline
's
Austyn Tester
Is Still Trying To ...
by
Martha Sorren
Movies
What Happened With The Lawsuit From Hulu's
Jawline
Documentary
Joyce Chen
Aug 23, 2019
Documentary
Why Michael Weist From Hulu's New Documentary
Jawline
May Sound ...
Martha Sorren
Aug 23, 2019
TV Shows
These Are All The New TV Shows Worth Watching For Fall 2019
Ariana Romero
Aug 19, 2019
TV Shows
This Is The Most Important
Handmaid’s Tale
Mystery Going...
In the Gilmore Girls theme song, Carol King croons, “Where you lead, I will follow.” What is true for Rory and Lorelei of Stars Hollow, CT is a
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
Did The
Handmaid's Tale
Finale Really Kill Your Favorite...
Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 finale “Mayday.” There is one reason to leave The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 at least a litt
by
Ariana Romero
Hulu
Finished
Love Island
? There Are Other Dating Shows Are O...
by
Ariana Brockington
Tech
Disney Just Announced A New Streaming Service Bundle With Hulu & ...
Four months after announcing the forthcoming launch of its very own streaming service, Disney+, Disney just shared that it will also offer a Disney+, ESPN+
by
Anabel Pasarow
TV Shows
How Exactly Does June Plan To Get Those Kids Out Of Gilead
The authoritarian state of Gilead has existed for five years. And for just as long, there's been a resistance brewing. As we learn in season 3, the wo
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
June Is Just A Killer Now On
Handmaid's Tale
& It Doesn'...
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Handmaid’s Tale episode “Sacrifice.” Handmad's Tale leading lady June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) has always had
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Dear White People
Really Went For It With Season 3's
Each season of Dear White People has dealt with an overarching story running through every episode, and every season has also had the students at Wincheste
by
Rachel Paige
Movies
Into The Dark: School Spirit
Is Horror's Answer To
T...
In 1985, John Hughes’ The Breakfast Club hit theaters, and changed the way Hollywood told stories about teenagers forever. With it, Hughes created a worl
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Four Weddings And A Funeral's
Reality Show
Love Chal...
Warning: Very, very slight Four Weddings And A Funeral spoilers are ahead. The producers of the original Love Island (see: the one you watch on Hulu, rathe
by
Martha Sorren
TV Shows
There's Only One Way
Four Weddings And A Funeral
Would C...
Does anything on television actually end anymore? Four Weddings and a Funeral is a limited series, but so was Big Little Lies and we all saw what happened
by
Martha Sorren
TV Shows
The
Four Weddings And A Funeral
Cast Is Full Of
Mind...
by
Martha Sorren
TV Shows
Four Weddings & A Funeral
Is The Ultimate Drag Of Instag...
Welcome to Role Call, where we call up TV’s leading ladies to talk about their most vital, memorable, and feminist episodes. “I just can’t even belie
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Wait, Did Serena Just Set Fred Up For Arrest In
The Handmaid'...
Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 3, episode 11 of The Handmaid's Tale. Time to celebrate, kiddos. The state of Gilead was just dealt a
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
A Major
Handmaid’s Tale
Character Is Dead — What’s Next
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Handmaid's Tale episode “Liars.” June Osbourne (Elisabeth Moss) has been walking around Gilead with a murderous
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Is Hulu's
Four Weddings & A Funeral
A Sequel, Remake, Sp...
The rom-com renaissance has already swept movie theaters, Netflix queues, and bookshelves. Now, Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral signals that the ro
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
Missandei Is Dead. Long Live Nathalie Emmanuel
She met her end on
Game of Throne
s. Now, Nathalie Emmanuel is ready for her meet-cute in
Four Weddings and a Funeral.
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Food News
Padma Lakshmi Is Touring America For Her New Hulu Food Show
Ever the gourmand, Padma Lakshmi is set to film a ten-episode Hulu show that the streaming platform has described as “a living cookbook made up more from
by
Michelle Santiago...
TV Shows
The Misery Of
The Handmaid's Tale
Isn’t Ending Anytime Soon
What will happen to June (Elisabeth Moss), her children, and Gilead on The Handmaid's Tale? If you were hoping for a happy ending for all at the end o
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
The
Looking For Alaska
Teaser Is Here To Hit You In The ...
The new teaser for Hulu's upcoming limited series Looking For Alaska says that “teenagers think they're invincible.” However, this is
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Real Talk: Did That Tragic
Veronica Mars
Twist Really Ne...
Warning: MAJOR spoilers for Veronica Mars season 4 are ahead. Well fellow Marshmallows, if you are reading this that means you have finished watching the 8
by
Ariana Brockington
TV Shows
How
The Handmaid's Tale
Just Made Janine's Story Even Mo...
Handmaid’s Tale season 3 is deeply enamored with lead character June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss). At the beginning of this story she was simply a steely boo
by
Ariana Romero
Hulu
What's Really Going On With
Handmaid's Tale's
High Comma...
Gilead just doesn’t seem to have enough cryptic, morally-ambiguous characters (ha). Enter Christopher Meloni’s High Commander George Winslow. He, his w
by
Taylor Ferber
TV Shows
The Purest
Veronica Mars
Friendship Is The One Between R...
If you can believe it, Veronica Mars actor Ryan Hansen is nothing like Dick Casablancas. I know, it’s hard to imagine, considering he plays such a convin
by
Rachel Paige
TV Shows
Why
Veronica Mars
Season 4 Doesn't Have A Dash Of Piz
Warning: Spoilers for the new Veronica Mars are ahead. Season 4 of Hulu’s Veronica Mars is oftentimes overflowing with references and callbacks to the or
by
Rachel Paige
TV Shows
Fun Fact: Jason Dohring Was Married Before
Veronica Mars
...
On Veronica Mars we certainly find ourselves sometimes hating how much we hate Logan (and then on the flip side loving how much we hate his bad boy antics)
by
Rachel Paige
TV Shows
Veronica Mars
Just Changed Everything — Here's What The ...
by
Ariana Brockington
TV Shows
Every
Veronica Mars
Cameo From Season 4
by
Kelsea Stahler
