Ilana Glazer Knows You Have Questions About That False Positive Ending

Lucy’s experience takes a particularly fraught turn when it turns out Hindle’s patented version of IVF has implanted Lucy with multiple fetuses: male twins and a single female. To ensure the health of her eventual child, she must undergo selective reduction surgery. Adrian and Hindle advise Lucy to select the male twins, who appear to be stronger. But she has her heart set on a girl. She decides to keep the female, which she immediately names Wendy after her mother who recently passed away. (The name Wendy is also a significant reference to Peter Pan — and not just because it’s the theme of Lucy’s baby shower.) But after experiencing a vision of sorts during the procedure, Lucy starts to feel uneasy about the pregnancy. Something doesn’t feel right, but whenever she shares her concerns, they are dismissed as some version of “mommy brain.” The gaslighting reaches its peak after she gives birth, only to realize that Adrian and Hindle ignored her wishes and kept the male twins. Not only that, they were actually conceived with Hindle’s own sperm as part of his twisted plan to build an empire of genetically “superior” beings.