And what’s most interesting about Rosemary’s Baby — especially with half a century of hindsight — is that it both feels distinctly of its time, while resonating far beyond it. The film was released in June 1968, in the midst of a different, but still comparable climate of cultural upheaval. In that same month alone, radical feminist Valerie Solanas, founder of the Society for Cutting Up Men (SCUM) shot and almost killed artist Andy Warhol; days later, Robert F. Kennedy, then a candidate for president, was assassinated after giving a victory speech for the California primary. Martin Luther King Jr. had been shot and killed in April of that year, the Vietnam War was raging, and the burgeoning Women’s Liberation movement was just starting to find its feet. In September, nearly 400 women staged a protest at the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, coining the term “bra-burning.” That atmosphere of fear and uncertainty that comes with major change reverberates throughout the the film, and is most likely what resonated with viewers. (In her original 1968 review for the New York Daily News , Kathleen Caroll wrote: “The subject matter is peculiarly repugnant. It is witchcraft, not as practiced in Salem or the like, but as taken seriously in our very own city.”) The idea that there might really be a Satan-worshipping coven living next door didn’t actually seem that far-fetched. It’s a cruel irony that the director of a movie in which the protagonist loses her child, and nearly her own life, to an imaginary cult would lose his own wife (Sharon Tate) and unborn child to a very real one ( The Manson Family ) only a year later.