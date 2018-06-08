The Bonkers End Of Hereditary, Explained

This would all be fine, I guess, if Hereditary hadn't set me up to expect an entirely different conclusion. The idea of motherhood, and the question of who is fit or unfit for the role (or even wants it), is central to the story leading up to those final moments. Colette gives one of the best and most compelling performances of her career, but nothing hits home quite like the moment she dreams of telling her son that she tried to have a miscarriage rather than become his mother. If you're looking to Hereditary to fill your scare quota for the year (or a lifetime, in my case) by all means. It will not disappoint there — without a doubt, this is one of the most unsettling films I have ever seen.