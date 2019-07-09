Story from Movies

Charles Manson Movies Are Becoming Their Own Twisted Genre

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: AP Photo
Cult leader Charles Manson will forever be known as one of America's most notorious serial killers. For better or worse, the murderer is also somewhat of a pop culture fascination. Books like Emma Cline's The Girls and TV shows like American Horror Story: Cult pulled from the true crimes of the so-called "Manson family," a group which Manson controlled and used to carry out his crimes.
Though the former leader of the Manson family died in prison of natural causes in November of 2017, the macabre interest in his story has not yet gone away. Nearly 50 years after the Tate-Labianca murders, which were committed by the Manson family in summer of 1969, the serial killer, and the chaos surrounding his evil deeds, is the subject of several new films.
Perhaps the most highly anticipated of the movies is Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Starring Margot Robbie as Manson family victim Sharon Tate, the film tells the fictional story of an actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stuntman (Brad Pitt) as their lives intersect with Tate's that fateful summer.
Has the Manson stuff gone too far? That's up for the viewer to decide — because it doesn't look like Hollywood is stopping its serial killer obsession any time soon.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



The Manson crimes will be the jumping-off point for Kill Bill director Quentin Tarantino's next venture — however, it is not as focused on the crimes of the Manson family as some other works. Instead, it's a story of two men (played by Pitt and DiCaprio) coming to terms with a changing Hollywood that may not have room for them.

At a press conference for the film, Tarantino was accused of not giving Margot Robbie's Tate enough lines in the film. Robbie responded to the accusations, explaining at the panel:

"I think I did have enough time to explore the character, even without dialogue specifically, which is an interesting thing as I often do look to the interaction with other characters to inform me on the character. Rarely do I get to spend so much time on my own as a character, in a day to day existence. That was an interesting thing for me to do as an actor, I really appreciated the exercise. I felt that I could deliver what I wanted to onscreen."

The film hits theaters July 26.
The Haunting of Sharon Tate



Valley of the Dolls actress Sharon Tate was eight-and-a-half months pregnant when she was brutally slain in her Los Angeles rental home by members of the Manson Family, along with three house guests. Tate was only 26 when she died.

Hilary Duff took on the role of Tate for indie horror film The Haunting of Sharon Tate. In the film, Tate's story gets a supernatural treatment, with Tate seeing visions of her death before it occurs.

The film was slammed by Tate's sister Debra in an interview with People, with Debra taking particular issue with the "tacky" elements of the story.
Charlie Says



The Crown star Matt Smith took on the role of Manson himself in Charlie Says, which was directed by American Psycho helmer Mary Harron. It focuses on the women who were convicted of Manson family crimes as they come to terms with their horrific actions.
Evan Peters or Charles Manson?

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

American Horror Story: Cult



While not an upcoming movie, the seventh season of Ryan Murphy's FX horror anthology also gave Manson a nod. Ever the acting chameleon, Evan Peters took on the role of Manson, who appeared like a vision to his blue-haired cult leader Kai Anderson. Peters' Manson told Peters' Kai to carry out "A Night of 100 Tates" by killing pregnant women. Fortunately, the plan is foiled thanks to a "nasty woman."
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix
MINDHUNTER

While not actually a character on MINDHUNTER, Manson is namechecked multiple times on the FBI-centric series. It's the lack of understanding of Manson's crimes that encourages Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) to pursue study of criminal behavior.
