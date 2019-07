Charles Manson Movies Are Becoming Their Own Twisted Genre

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Manson crimes will be the jumping-off point for Kill Bill director Quentin Tarantino's next venture — however, it is not as focused on the crimes of the Manson family as some other works. Instead, it's a story of two men (played by Pitt and DiCaprio) coming to terms with a changing Hollywood that may not have room for them.At a press conference for the film, Tarantino was accused of not giving Margot Robbie's Tate enough lines in the film . Robbie responded to the accusations, explaining at the panel:"I think I did have enough time to explore the character, even without dialogue specifically, which is an interesting thing as I often do look to the interaction with other characters to inform me on the character. Rarely do I get to spend so much time on my own as a character, in a day to day existence. That was an interesting thing for me to do as an actor, I really appreciated the exercise. I felt that I could deliver what I wanted to onscreen."The film hits theaters July 26.