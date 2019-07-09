Charles Manson Movies Are Becoming Their Own Twisted Genre

Cult leader Charles Manson will forever be known as one of America's most notorious serial killers. For better or worse, the murderer is also somewhat of a pop culture fascination. Books like Emma Cline's The Girls and TV shows like American Horror Story: Cult pulled from the true crimes of the so-called "Manson family," a group which Manson controlled and used to carry out his crimes.
Though the former leader of the Manson family died in prison of natural causes in November of 2017, the macabre interest in his story has not yet gone away. Nearly 50 years after the Tate-Labianca murders, which were committed by the Manson family in summer of 1969, the serial killer, and the chaos surrounding his evil deeds, is the subject of several new films.
Perhaps the most highly anticipated of the movies is Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Starring Margot Robbie as Manson family victim Sharon Tate, the film tells the fictional story of an actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stuntman (Brad Pitt) as their lives intersect with Tate's that fateful summer.
Has the Manson stuff gone too far? That's up for the viewer to decide — because it doesn't look like Hollywood is stopping its serial killer obsession any time soon.
MINDHUNTER
While not actually a character on MINDHUNTER, Manson is namechecked multiple times on the FBI-centric series. It's the lack of understanding of Manson's crimes that encourages Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) to pursue study of criminal behavior.
