But Kai is unraveling. He is becoming extremely paranoid and thinks the feds have bugged his headquarters. Ally tries to calm him down but he retreats to his human tomb, where the bodies of his parents, brother Rudy (Cheyenne Jackson), and Ivy are being stored. Kai is trying to plan his next steps when Rudy’s body raises from the dead and offers him help. But then Charles Manson (also played by Evan Peters) kills the already dead Rudy and tells Kai not to trust anyone, especially the women. Kai is clearly experiencing severe psychosis. And it can’t end well. But Ally is using all of this to her advantage. She presents him with something that looks a lot like a FitBit, claiming to have found the bug. What she does next is honestly impressive.