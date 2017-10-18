Dunham took on a complicated figure in feminist history, Valerie Solanas, for her AHS debut. The real Solanas, born in 1936, was a radical feminist who wrote the SCUM Manifesto that underscores a need to exterminate men from the planet in order to make it a better and safer place for women. Her other claim to fame, however, is making an attempt on the life of pop art pioneer Andy Warhol. On AHS: Cult, the attempted murder of Warhol (Evan Peters) served as a signal for followers of Solanas to being a killing spree, taking out men and the women willing to have sex with them. The radical feminist cult is actually behind the murders that were credited to the Zodiac Killer, and in a fascinating twist, this misrepresentation is also a sexist affront. A man is being credited for their fatal work. Solanas dies not long after, as a result of her own mental health issues. Nearly 50 years later, Bibi (Frances Conroy) has arrived to activate the women in Kai’s (Evan Peters) contemporary cult.