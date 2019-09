The 2017 Emmys may have bizarrely honored Sean Spicer, but they also gave plenty of credit where it's due. In addition to taking home the trophy for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, Donald Glover made Emmys history by winning the award for Outstanding Director on his series Atlanta, making him the first Black person to earn the accolade. The Night Of star Riz Ahmed also broke the mold by being the first man of Asian descent to win an acting Emmy. (Yes, it's 2017. Yes, that's ridiculous.)