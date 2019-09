Donald Glover Just Made Emmys History

It's been quite a sparse journey towards this landmark moment. The first Black director was nominated in the category was Eric Laneuville for Dream On in 1993. After that, it wasn't until the late-200s that another Black director saw their work recognized by the Television Academy. In 2009, Millicent Shelton was nominated for her work on 30 Rock, and then Paris Barclay was nominated for director three different seasons of Glee. But none won. Until 2017 when Glover graced the world with the brilliant " Twin Peaks for rappers ."