Donald Glover Just Made Emmys History

Tonight during the 2017 Primetime Emmys, television history was made. The musician, writer, actor, director, and overall life muse Donald Glover won an Emmy for directing the award-winning series, Atlanta. And it all happened while he was wearing the most perfect purple suit. By winning the Emmy award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Glover became the first black director, male or female, to take home the award. Sixty-nine years into the award show, finally a director of colour is winning the major accolade. Hell yes.
It's been quite a sparse journey towards this landmark moment. The first black director nominated in the category was Eric Laneuville for Dream On in 1993. After that, it wasn't until the late-2000s that another black director saw their work recognised by the Television Academy. In 2009, Millicent Shelton was nominated for her work on 30 Rock, and then Paris Barclay was nominated for director for three different seasons of Glee. But none won. Until 2017 when Glover graced the world with the brilliant "Twin Peaks for rappers".
The FX series, which also stars 2017 break-out Lakeith Stanfield, also won big at the Golden Globes earlier this year, winning both the Best Actor and Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy categories. While accepting the award, Glover thanked "the great algorithm" that put them all there, along with his parents, his writing crew, and Hiro Murai, one of Glover's "best friends" and biggest collaborators.
Check out the full, history-making moment below. And here's to many, many more like them.
