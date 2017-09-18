Spicer worked for the Trump administration for only six months before resigning. During, and after his tenure, he became one of the more notable players in the saga of Trump’s first year in the White House. Melissa Mccarthy has even committed to playing him on Saturday Night Live! One of Spicer’s most memorable moments came just two days after the 2017 inauguration when he insisted that the media intentionally skewed coverage of the political event so that it appeared less crowded. He claimed that it was the “largest audience to ever to witness an inauguration, period – both in person and around the globe.” That wasn’t true. But it did create a brilliant way for Colbert to introduce him to the Emmy audience.