Valerie was a radical feminist who created the S.C.U.M. (Society of Cutting Up Men) Manifesto. Suddenly, I don’t think there’s a role that Dunham would love to play more. Anyway, the manifesto is the mission of her own female cult, which includes a Black bisexual pimp, a female murderer, an orphan (Jamie Brewer, another AHS alum), and Bibi who was her lover. There are also two male allies among their ranks, who must say, “I am a turd” before they address the group. It’s nice… Until they decide that exterminating as many men as possible is the only way to right the world. Apparently Valerie killing Andy was the signal for the rest of the lady cult to start “couple busting” — killing men and the women willing to sleep with them. They were the actual perpetrators of the infamous Zodiac Killer murders.