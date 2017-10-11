The day after 2016 election, Ivy was freaking out that Gary (Chaz Bono) still made it to the polls after they locked him in a cellar. He was at the polls with a severed arm. Ivy thinks they are going to be found out by the police and tells Winter (Billie Lourd) so as she paces Winter’s porch. Winter thinks Ivy should talk to her brother who can fix anything. This is how Ivy met Kai. Taking advantage of Ivy’s fear of arrest, Kai gets her to play the pinky promise game. It turns out that what fills Ivy’s heart with dread is the thought of laying in bed next to her Ally. She is resentful that Ally birthed their son, while Ivy’s endometriosis prevented her from doing so. Ally’s phobias and official vote for Jill Stein only made things worse. Kai suggests that Ivy move on with Winter, and since Ivy doesn’t want to lose custody of her son, he suggests that they make her look like an unfit parent.