Update: FX Networks has released an official statement about the episode, confirming that the original version will be available on VOD.
"In light of the tragedy last week in Las Vegas, Ryan Murphy and the producers of American Horror Story: Cult have chosen to make substantial edits to the opening scene of tomorrow night's episode (Tuesday, October 10, 10 PM ET/PT). This opening, which was filmed two months ago and which portrays an occurrence of gun violence that has sadly become all too common in our country, contains a sequence that some viewers might find traumatic. Only the edited version of the episode will air on the FX linear channel, while the unedited version of the episode will be available on the VOD platform of your cable, satellite or telco provider, as well as on the FX Networks non-linear platforms, FXNOW and FX+."
This story was originally published on October 8, 2017.
While American Horror Story: Cult hasn't shied away from addressing topical subjects — the fallout from the 2016 presidential election and problematic and privileged white feminism have both featured this season — there's one story it wants to handle with caution and care.
As Deadline reports, series co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed that an upcoming AHS episode has been re-edited following last week's deadly shooting in Las Vegas. According to Murphy, the FX thriller filmed a scene depicting a violent mass shooting back in September. Speaking at the New Yorker Festival yesterday, he shared that the scene has since been recut, with most of the action taking place off-screen, out of respect to those affected by the Las Vegas attack.
“I believe I have the right to air it," Murphy told TV critic Emily Nussbaum. "But I also believe in victims' rights, and I believe that now is not the week to have something explosive or incendiary in the culture, because someone who was affected might watch that and it could trigger something."
The TV titan clarified that the scene was originally intended to be "an obvious anti-gun warning about society." While calls for gun safety measures have ramped up in response to the Las Vegas shooting, Murphy suggested that his main priority was to be sensitive to "victims' rights" at this time.
"Nobody talks about victims' rights — it's a weird sort of emotional discussion that's never bridged," he noted, according to Entertainment Weekly. "But I felt great sympathy for people who were affected, certainly, and family members and loved ones and people who are upset about the way the world is.”
The episode is due to air on Tuesday.
