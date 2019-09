We're Getting An Unexpected Netflix Prequel From Sarah Paulson & Ryan Murphy

This will actually be the third time that Paulson will be spending time on a hospital set under Murphy's watch. She starred as Lana Winters in season 2 of American Horror Story, titled Asylum. While Lana was a patient at the hospital (if you could even classify the horrific Briarcliff a health facility at all), Paulson's next role in the Murphy universe will have her playing a doctor. She'll step into the shoes of Dr. Anna Pou for American Crime Story's third season, titled Katrina, which will focus on doctors who had to make the decision to euthanize patients after Memorial Medical Center was left without power.