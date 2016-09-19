Sarah Paulson made waves when she brought Marcia Clark as her date to the 2016 Emmys.
But that didn't stop her from giving a shout-out to girlfriend Holland Taylor who was watching the red carpet at home — and holy shit they are the cutest. Wrapping up her interview with E! News' Giuliana Rancic, the actress turned to the camera:
"Hi Holland, " she said. "If you're watching, Holland Taylor, I love you."
And if that didn't melt your heart, check out Holland's response: "If I'm watching...?? If I'm WATCHING??? YES, I'm watching--!!! good LORD! ... I LOVE you!!!"
To add to this love fest, take a look at what Taylor tweeted when she saw Paulson — who is nominated for multiple Emmys for her roles as Sally in American Horror Story: Hotel and prosecutor Marcia Clark in The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story — on the red carpet earlier in the night.
Having a heart attack... pic.twitter.com/KS9MxqcLTn— Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) September 18, 2016
The two confirmed their relationship in March. Speaking to The New York Times, Paulson, 41, said that Taylor, 73, was "probably the most exquisitely beautiful woman I’d ever seen."
