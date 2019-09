Sarah Paulson made waves when she brought Marcia Clark as her date to the 2016 Emmys But that didn't stop her from giving a shout-out to girlfriend Holland Taylor who was watching the red carpet at home — and holy shit they are the cutest. Wrapping up her interview with E! News' Giuliana Rancic , the actress turned to the camera:"Hi Holland, " she said. "If you're watching, Holland Taylor, I love you."And if that didn't melt your heart, check out Holland's response: "If I'm watching...?? If I'm WATCHING??? YES, I'm watching--!!! good LORD! ... I LOVE you!!!"