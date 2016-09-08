Sarah Paulson Is Bringing Marcia Clark To The Emmys

Sarah Paulson will have a unique plus one when she arrives at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards later this month. The People v. O.J. Simpson star will be accompanied by the real Marcia Clark at the awards show.
Paulson is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for playing Clark, who was the prosecutor in O.J. Simpson's criminal case. The saga of the Simpson trial has taken on a second life this year, now that two high-profile programs have revisited the crime of the century.
"I was incredibly honored that Sarah asked me to go with her to the Emmys," Clark said in a statement to Access Hollywood. "It will be my privilege to be there to cheer her on."
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story — and Paulson in particular — are Emmy award front-runners. The show has 22 nominations. Paulson has been praised for playing Clark (a divisive figure to some) with empathy.
The actress is up against Kirsten Dunst (Fargo), Audra McDonald (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill), Kerry Washington (Confirmation), and Felicity Huffman and Lili Taylor (both of American Crime).
Paulson is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for playing Clark, who was the prosecutor in O.J. Simpson's criminal case. The saga of the Simpson trial has taken on a second life this year, now that two high-profile programs have revisited the crime of the century.
"I was incredibly honored that Sarah asked me to go with her to the Emmys," Clark said in a statement to Access Hollywood. "It will be my privilege to be there to cheer her on."
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story — and Paulson in particular — are Emmy award front-runners. The show has 22 nominations. Paulson has been praised for playing Clark (a divisive figure to some) with empathy.
The actress is up against Kirsten Dunst (Fargo), Audra McDonald (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill), Kerry Washington (Confirmation), and Felicity Huffman and Lili Taylor (both of American Crime).
Advertisement