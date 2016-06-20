Yet Edelman’s narrative is conscious that the Black women who exonerated Simpson were smart enough to see through theatrics like Cochran's kente-print ties and the infamous moment when the gloves allegedly used in the murder didn't fit Simpson's hands. Several sequences in Made in America’s third part are devoted to the delicate balance that both sides tried to secure in jury selection, which ended with the predominately Black pool (defense attorney Carl E. Douglas went on record saying that Simpson bragged about how much Black women loved him, and how unlikely they'd be to convict him).



Then and now, Marcia Clark’s confidence in her history of appealing to this demographic was stunning in its arrogance. But neither Edelman’s camera nor Clark’s present-day interviews spend much time considering her unpopularity not as a petty bias but a product of intersectional anxiety, and Clark is the only woman Edelman allows to comment on it. “African-American women had been some of my best jurors on previous cases, even when the defendant was an African-American. There was just an easy way I had that I could talk to them,” she says today, still confused as to why Black women — her best jurors! — chose a Black man with a white wife over her.