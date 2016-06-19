The conclusion of Ezra Edelman's ESPN documentary, O.J.: Made In America, deals with the aftermath of O. J. Simpson's acquittal for the murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.



The final episode starts with a montage from Simpson's football career before moving into the events of October 3, 1995, the day of the trial's verdict.



While the trial lasted more than eight months, the jury reached its verdict in less than one day. Sources interviewed in the documentary say many people expected the decision to take weeks. "They did not deliberate. I truly was offended," District Attorney Gil Garcetti says in the episode.



"By the end of that trial, I knew where I was, and it was clear," Yolanda Crawford, one of the jurors, says in the documentary.



Edelman does a tremendous job at showcasing the sharp racial divide in the scene after the verdict was announced. In the episode, Deputy District Attorney Bill Hodgman says that the deputy sheriff who released the jurors overheard people in the surrounding area say the decision was "payback for Rodney King."



Footage in the documentary shows crowds surrounding the courtroom awaiting the verdict, faced by police on horseback. When Simpson was acquitted, the crowd began cheering and screaming, with some people chanting Simpson's name.



"It was all so much bigger than we were," lead prosecution attorney Marcia Clark says in the episode. The archival footage shows Black people celebrating the verdict and white people crying. Crawford says in the documentary that after the verdict, she received hate mail; white friends and neighbors stopped talking to her.



"The majority of the world, or the majority of Americans, think that we're a group of idiots who didn't get it right," Crawford says in the documentary. "I think that the jury was made to be the scapegoat for their faults. It was a mistake to present Fuhrman the way they did. It was a mistake to let Darden get up there and be a part of that case. Had they come correct, had they had the right attorneys up there, putting on the case that they needed to put on, they would've won. It wasn't payback. They messed up."