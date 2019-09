Here's a scene out of every Black Beyoncé fan's worst nightmare: We're dancing in our freakum dresses, basking in the glory of Yoncé's light, until a white fan is a little too eager to join in on Formation's celebration of Black femininity. Bey can sing about liking her "negro nose with Jackson 5 nostrils" because she has them, and bears the cultural and historic weight of this identity. As for the blonde in the seat next to you? Not so much.This narrative is shared often online, it turns out, with Black fans reporting feeling displaced at shows for artists that celebrate Black identity. Tumblr user demho3zhatinq was candid about the suspicious looks shot her away during Bey's Formation World Tour. "The formation tour was torture for me," the user wrote . "Surrounded by white girls that would stare you down while having cornrows, grillz, Bantu knots, dressed up in bomber jackets. It was a headache. Some would sing along with 'negro nose,' and '[racial slur].' In a space that was for me, simply wasn’t."Other fans have echoed that sentiment on Twitter: