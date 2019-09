There was a lot to take in when watching Beyoncé's visual album Lemonade Saturday night: the imagery, the lyrics, the symbolism, the beautiful nod to Black women and their often ignored place in society. But despite the numerous facets of the soon-to-be-iconic videos that we could've — and should've — focused on, most were overshadowed by something else.As MTV writer Rebecca Thomas pointed out , too many of us found ourselves caught up in one thing, and one thing only: Becky with the good hair.People StyleWatch came out with a story yesterday titled "7 Times Rachael Ray Actually Had Good Hair (Though She Is Not Becky)." This post showcased instances in which the celebrity chef had aforementioned "good hair" — sometimes blowdried, often styled, but always, more or less, straight. (For the record, Ray got pulled into this discussion thanks to her name and social handle being similar to Rachel Roy 's.)As Thomas noted, the idea of "good hair" is so much more than the straight manes atop Rachel Roy Rita Ora , or anyone else whose first name starts with an R. It's a damaging colloquial term that often refers to someone whose hair doesn't naturally kink or curl — hair that's, historically, been labeled one to aspire to.