Beyoncé stopped the world with the release of her video on the eve of her second Super Bowl performance.
The five-minute ode to all things Black, Southern, and bossy is compelling in so many ways, but Bey's amazing tresses truly stand out.
The Texas native has been a blonde bombshell since she debuted with Destiny's Child in 1998. She's spent the bulk of her unparalleled career rotating between extremely long-and-flowing platinum and darker-blonde hair, though she's experimented with length as well as black and brown hues.
"Formation" presents a Bey unafraid to play with new looks. In the video, she flirts with multiple natural hairstyles, including bum-length box braids, freeform curls, and low ponytails.
It's a cool departure from what we're used to seeing and we were curious about the multiple designs with an emphasis on natural Black hair. So we chatted by email with Kim Kimble, the primary hairstylist who collaborated on "Formation," about her hair inspiration.
Click through for some inside scoop and insights.
The five-minute ode to all things Black, Southern, and bossy is compelling in so many ways, but Bey's amazing tresses truly stand out.
The Texas native has been a blonde bombshell since she debuted with Destiny's Child in 1998. She's spent the bulk of her unparalleled career rotating between extremely long-and-flowing platinum and darker-blonde hair, though she's experimented with length as well as black and brown hues.
"Formation" presents a Bey unafraid to play with new looks. In the video, she flirts with multiple natural hairstyles, including bum-length box braids, freeform curls, and low ponytails.
It's a cool departure from what we're used to seeing and we were curious about the multiple designs with an emphasis on natural Black hair. So we chatted by email with Kim Kimble, the primary hairstylist who collaborated on "Formation," about her hair inspiration.
Click through for some inside scoop and insights.