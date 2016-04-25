Beyoncé Supporters Confuse Rachael Ray & Rachel Roy

What on earth did Rachael Ray do to piss off the Beyhive? Nothing, really.
Thanks to the similarity between the cooking queen's name and designer Rachel Roy's, Beyoncé supporters have been mistakenly directing some shade her way. Roy is the woman fans are speculating is the real-life "Becky with the good hair" whom Bey calls out as her man's other woman on her new album, Lemonade. Roy has dismissed the rumors and denounced the online bullying she's received.
It can't be fun, but one surely has to spare a thought for TV host Ray. Her only crime is having a similar name.
According to E!, Ray's social media accounts have been flooded with lemon emojis and nasty barbs like "30 minute meal hoe." One person also commented on a recipe for sloppy joes, "Don't forget the lemon zest beeyotch," alongside bee and lemon emojis.
Oh, people. This is why we can't have nice things.
Thanks to the similarity between the cooking queen's name and designer Rachel Roy's, Beyoncé supporters have been mistakenly directing some shade her way. Roy is the woman fans are speculating is the real-life "Becky with the good hair" whom Bey calls out as her man's other woman on her new album, Lemonade. Roy has dismissed the rumors and denounced the online bullying she's received.
It can't be fun, but one surely has to spare a thought for TV host Ray. Her only crime is having a similar name.
According to E!, Ray's social media accounts have been flooded with lemon emojis and nasty barbs like "30 minute meal hoe." One person also commented on a recipe for sloppy joes, "Don't forget the lemon zest beeyotch," alongside bee and lemon emojis.
Oh, people. This is why we can't have nice things.
Advertisement