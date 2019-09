On April 26, Roy released a statement denying that the now infamous lyric , "He better call Becky with the good hair," is about her.She told People the following: "I want to put the speculation and rumors to rest. My Instagram post was meant to be fun and lighthearted, it was misunderstood as something other than that," she continued. "There is no validity to the idea that the song references me personally. There is no truth to the rumors. Consequently, online haters have targeted me and my daughters in a hurtful and scary manner, including physical threats. As a mother — and I know many mothers would agree — I feel that bullying in any form is harmful and unacceptable. I would hope that the media sees the real issue here — the issue of cyber bullying — and how it should not be tolerated by anyone."