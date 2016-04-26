Rachel Roy has been put through the internet wringer this week. Ever since Beyonce's sixth album, Lemonade, premiered on HBO April 23, many believed Roy to be the subject of Beyoncé's song, "Sorry." Jay was rumored to have cheated on Beyoncé with Roy years ago, causing the whole elevator scenario.
On April 26, Roy released a statement denying that the now infamous lyric, "He better call Becky with the good hair," is about her.
She told People the following: "I want to put the speculation and rumors to rest. My Instagram post was meant to be fun and lighthearted, it was misunderstood as something other than that," she continued. "There is no validity to the idea that the song references me personally. There is no truth to the rumors. Consequently, online haters have targeted me and my daughters in a hurtful and scary manner, including physical threats. As a mother — and I know many mothers would agree — I feel that bullying in any form is harmful and unacceptable. I would hope that the media sees the real issue here — the issue of cyber bullying — and how it should not be tolerated by anyone."
The bullying started immediately after the album was dropped, but was sparked by Roy herself when she uploaded a now-deleted Instagram posted that seemed to address the Becky lyric.
The caption read: "Good hair don't care, but we will take good lighting, for selfies, or self truths, always. Live in the light #nodramaqueens."
