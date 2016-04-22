Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In May

Alas. It is that time again. Netflix has shared all the titles that will start to vanish during the month of May.
We know. We know! It's hard news to hear. But don't worry, there's still plenty of time to binge before they all slink out of your queues.
Now, let's see which titles we have to start preparing to bid farewell. We'll miss you especially, Josh Hartnett in Black Hawk Down.
We know. We know! It's hard news to hear. But don't worry, there's still plenty of time to binge before they all slink out of your queues.
Now, let's see which titles we have to start preparing to bid farewell. We'll miss you especially, Josh Hartnett in Black Hawk Down.