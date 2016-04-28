Like Beyoncé, I had “tried to be softer, prettier, less awake,” but suppressing my truth is unnatural, and disrespectful. Though I feel the need to apologize to my boyfriend for what god gave me, knowing this is what god gave me means I’m not sorry. Who am I to apologize for the gift of my flesh, my hair, my lips? I know that many find me beautiful and, to some extent, I accept that as rote. But witnessing Beyoncé bare her soul to me through the TV and tell me that my vulnerability and doubt and endurance and body with the big butt are all beautiful — that she and I are beautiful in the same way — that is different. I don't think I had ever felt my womanhood, my attractiveness, my existence validated in that way before.



As Black women, we need to help each other feel as beautiful as we are. God knows no one will help us the way we can help each other. Validation from others can feel hollow, their compliments tainted by our fear they are secretly fetishizing us or trying to boost us up out of kindness. Compliments from other women like me aren’t tainted by that fear. We validate each other because we validate ourselves. We build each other up on foundations of self-love.



Lemonade is fulfilling. It filled me to the brim and told me that I am enough.



After Lemonade ended, I went to my boyfriend for a hug. I let him know that I am no Beyoncé and I am no Christian, and there will be no forgiveness if he fucks up. He knows this already, but sometimes it’s worth repeating.



Later that night, I showered and cowashed my hair. I plopped it with my leave-in and coconut oil. I wrapped my hair in a scarf with the knot in front and rode my man with my fat ass and puffy, brown nipples and loved him and loved myself.

