Skip navigation!
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Take Back The Beach
Guide To The Best Plus-Size Swimsuits
GabiFresh's Newest Swimsuits For All Collaboration
by
Emily Ruane
IT'S YOUR BODY. IT'S YOUR SUMMER. ENJOY THEM BOTH.
More from Take Back The Beach
Fashion
The One Swimsuit That's Part-Bikini, Part One-Piece
Eliza Huber
Mar 27, 2019
Fashion
25 Beach Cover-Ups That Are Better Than A Sarong
There was a time when we couldn't walk a beach without a sarong and pair of foam wedge flip-flops. But as times change, so does our style — and our
by
Ray Lowe
Body
25 Women Show Us Their Breasts (NSFW)
To breastfeed or not. To wear a bra or not. To #Freethenipple or not. Conversations, debates and thoughts around breasts are rarely uncontroversial.
by
Kelly Bourdet
Dedicated Feature
Here's What College Kids Are Actually Wearing In 2018
Age ain't nothin' but a number, or so says Yusra Siddiqui, a precocious New York teen whose refreshing take on collegiate style (which provides plenty of
by
Alison Ives
Travel
Here's Where To Skinny Dip On National Nude Day
Swimming is one of the most pleasurable things you can do on a vacation, and the experience is even more special if you're doing it in the buff. Skinny
by
Venus Wong
Fashion
6 Swimsuit Trends
Made
For Plus-Size Women
Times, they are a-changing, and we couldn't be more thrilled. In the past, plus-size women have had to settle for whatever oversized, floral, and frankly
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
In Defense Of Never Wearing Shorts. Ever.
I am not a fan of shorts. Nor, let’s be honest here, are they really a fan of me. This isn’t to say that I don’t appreciate shorts on other people.
by
Christene Barberich
Fashion
Norma Kamali Wants Us To Stop Objectifying Women's Bodies
"So let me ask you a question," Norma Kamali says midway through our interview. Facing me across a small, fancy sofa we’re sharing in a central London
by
Charlotte Gush
Beauty
Miss USA Is Trying To Reinvent Itself Post-Trump — But Is It Work...
This story was originally published May 23, 2017. If you tuned into the Miss USA competition last weekend, you might have noticed some big changes. For
by
Lexy Lebsack
Fashion
25 Women Shot Their Own 'Real' Swimwear Campaign
It's difficult not to feel disheartened by the average swim ad. So many campaigns feature overly sexualized imagery that seems designed to pander to the
by
Nick Levine
Body
Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About Accepting Her Body At Every Size
Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez just got real about what the pressures of Hollywood are really like for her on the cover of Shape magazine’s latest
by
Isis Briones
Online Dating
The Reason I Won't Mention My Size On Dating Apps
This story was originally published on August 22, 2017. “You’re fat?” I stared at the Tinder notification on my phone; wonder how I should respond
by
Laura Delarato
Wellness
A Heartfelt Note From A Nurse Made This Woman See Her Body As Bea...
When Mariah Herrera walked into her doctor's office last week, she almost felt sick to her stomach with worry about being weighed. It's not an uncommon
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
This Trainer's Response To A Body-Shaming Comment Is Your Ne...
When fitness trainer Jessi Kneeland posted a photo of herself stretching at the gym on Monday showing the dimples on her legs, plenty of her followers
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
"I Tried Really Hard To Hate My Thighs & I Just Couldn't"
A few years ago, the words "body positivity" might not have meant much to most people. But now, many of us know that body positivity is a movement to help
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Take Back The Beach
18 Photos Capture The State Of Body Image Around The World
As part of our Take Back The Beach initiative, Refinery29 visited six countries (Israel, Liberia, Russia, Iceland, Mexico, and South Korea) to find out
by
Sara Coughlin
Wellness
Miss UK Gave Back Her Crown After Being Told To Lose Weight
After competition organizers reportedly told her to lose weight, Zoiey Smale has returned her Miss United Kingdom crown, and has withdrawn from an
by
Kimberly Truong
Fashion
How Pregnancy — & Beyoncé — Tapped Into My Black Excellence
A splash birthday party for my three-year-old cousin ended up turning into an all-ages family affair as my relatives gathered together in a D.C. suburb
by
Ashley Stoney
Take Back The Beach
I'll Never Be A Beach Person — But That Won't Stop Me F...
Growing up in Australia, I had a lot of friends who were "beach people." They wore Havaianas and bikinis at 9 years old, and they would ace swimming class
by
Betty Who
Travel
What It's Like To Be A "Fat Girl Traveling," According To Th...
"Traveling while fat" sadly still often carries a stigma. Women with bigger bodies face discrimination both at home and abroad, get body-shamed on
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Wellness
A Fitness Trainer Tried To Body-Shame A Woman Into Buying His Ser...
Advertising your services as a fitness trainer is one thing, but trying to shame someone into hiring you is another. Cassie Young, a digital director on
by
Kimberly Truong
Take Back The Beach
Is It Okay To Be Attracted To A Certain Body Type?
Earlier this month, an Instagram post by a man named Robbie Tripp went viral (for better or worse) because it was a long tribute to his wife's "curvy
by
Cory Stieg
Take Back The Beach
19 South Korean Women Get Real About Body Positivity
Earlier this summer, photographer Sunmin Lee visited two major destinations for vacationers and surfers in South Korea, Haeundae Beach and Songjeong
by
Sara Coughlin
Wellness
Why This Woman Takes Sexy Selfies Showing Her Ileostomy Bag
Krystal Miller is a self-described "bag lady" and chock full of confidence, if her blog and Facebook page are any indication. But she didn't always feel
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Take Back The Beach
We Didn't Get Out Of Men's Way For A Week — This Is How...
The phrase "taking up space" has become somewhat ubiquitous lately. The concept, of course, means different things to different people beyond literally
by
Kimberly Truong
Fashion
How Swimsuits For All Transformed The Bathing Suit Industry
It all started with the “fatkini.” In May 2012, blogger Gabi Gregg called on plus-size women to share photos of themselves wearing their two-piece
by
Arianna Davis
Wellness
For All The Women Too Scared To Wear A Swimsuit At The Beach
Plus-size blogger Gemma-Louise Bond is speaking out against "swimsuit fear" and the body stigma that leads to it. As she writes in a recent Facebook post,
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Take Back The Beach
My Ex Was A Fat-Shaming Ninja & It Took Me Months To Catch On
There’s a campground that sits right in the center of the tri-state intersection between New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey that’s home to one of
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Take Back The Beach
When The Fat-Shaming Comes From Your Own Mother
My mother is incisively bright, supportive, loyal, deeply loving, and steadfast to a fault. She’s also profoundly fattist. Let me paint a scene from
by
Donna Freydkin
Mothership
The Lie I Told Myself About Disability & Having Kids
My sister fulfilled her dreams of becoming a mother just ahead of my high school graduation, making me an aunt when the idea of babies was still just a
by
Kristen Parisi
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted