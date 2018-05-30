“It’s up to me to say that you guys, your age," Norma continues, before stopping herself. "Hang on — I'm not apologizing for these men or their behavior. I've had more than 50 years of horrible behavior. I could cry now telling you as I think about what has happened to me, so I have a lot of pain I haven’t dealt with yet. But I beg all of you to say: 'We want change, we want it to be permanent.' Don't give up this movement now for sustained anger against men. She adds: "We have to really think about the boys, we have to talk to the men; we have to hear their fears and we have to make sure this is permanent." The solution, she believes, is to keep talking: "To be honest, I still have stories that I am uncomfortable talking about, and I'm waiting for you or someone else to tell me something close enough to my story so I can share it. I always want to keep that conversation going."