Twenty-three-year-old Rach Earnshaw, a postgraduate student, explains that it was reassuring to "see bodies that look like [hers] in swimwear campaigns," because "it makes me feel like I can wear something other than a black one-piece." While she believes Monki could do more to show models of different sizes, their under-the-radar celebration of the female body deserves praise. "It should be the norm, so I appreciate that they haven’t really shouted about it as much [as other brands might]."