The clothes, in short, are good. They're not new, they're not unexpected, they're not here to break Instagram. But, as Storer will tell you, that's kind of the point. "There is an outcry of girls who are saying 'Please give us something younger, fresher, and a bit cooler.' Like, 'We want something cropped, don’t cover us all up,' or, 'We want the same clothes that every other girl has.' ... We need to be the company that supplies what they’re asking for." It's trying to remedy what most plus-size markets haven't been doing and give shoppers all the options women see from straight-size brands. Simply Be has already been providing at least some of those options: With a massive selection ranging in size from 6 to 28, it's got its product bases covered. (The biggest issue is knowing what to buy.)