To Celebrate The 20th Anniversary Of Gianni Versace's Death, A Supermodel Reunion

But that was the easy part, considering they were among the ones who first walked to Freedom! 90 for Versace himself in, well, 1990. It went down as one of the greatest, most epic moments in fashion history. Alongside Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and more, they began what some would consider the most important era in fashion, with Versace leading the charge. And today's event called for a stunt just as genius. After showing the label's spring 2018 collection, designed by Versace's sister, Donatella, who took over the Italian fashion house following his death in 1997, the supermodels took to the catwalk, side-by-side, just as they did 20 years ago. "This is for you, Gianni," said a voice from behind the curtain — and then the music played.