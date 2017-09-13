Model Teddy Quinlivan Comes Out As Transgender

While Quinlivan is happy to serve as an example to young trans people in and out of the industry, she recalls a time when she was growing up and that wasn't the case and notes that all of her transgender role models, such as Laverne Cox and Janet Mock, are pretty recent. "When I was growing up it was all Jerry Springer and Maury Povich. I was seeing this exploitation of trans women. They were made to seem like a bad joke. I felt like that was such a negative portrayal. I wasn't like the women on these TV shows, so it gave me a lot of confusion," she told CNN.