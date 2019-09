Model Teddy Quinlivan Comes Out As Transgender

It should be considered par for the course by now that there's no one way to be a model. Strides in body, racial, and gender inclusivity have turned the catwalks into celebrations of an infinite amount of identities, instead of the homogenous, members-only club they once were. And, because of this — and the current state of the union — now more than ever several models are living their truths in front of the eyes of the industry. The latest model to use their platform for personal and widespread change is Teddy Quinlivan , who came out as transgender today in a CNN exclusive