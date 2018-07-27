Meet The Models Redefining The Era Of Designers & Their Muses

A revolution is happening, and it's rippling across the fashion industry at a force that feels like tidal waves of long-awaited disruption. Of course, we're talking about the boom of the plus-size modeling industry. In the past few years alone, the runways have grown more inclusive than ever before, transforming the minds of millions and catapulting the faces of the movement from tokenized catwalk queens to household names. Finally, the idea that everyone deserves a chance to embody the fantasies of fashion has become a reality.
From Ashley Graham, who in a historic moment covered Sports Illustrated last year, and can add designer to her résumé of posing and strutting talents, to Candice Huffine, who has collaborated on lingerie collections for curvy women, it's hard to believe the movement has only just begun. But feats like these are what influence designers and retailers alike to expand their size offerings: Many crowd-favorite stores have debuted extended sizing to much fanfare. And how could we forget designer Christian Siriano, who (almost) singlehandedly has lead the conversation toward radical inclusivity on the luxury front.
But who are these women? And where do they come from? Thanks to the progressive Ivan Bart, president of IMG, and Becca Thorpe at Muse Model Management (whose board boasts some of the most prominent plus names in the business), agents are doing their part to contribute toward widespread change. And the industry is better because of them.
Ahead of Fashion Month, we've got your primer on which models are redefining the era of designers and their pin-thin muses, and which bubbles are about to burst. To be a supermodel means to fulfill the duties of the catwalks that've been marched on before them. When we think of the era that coined the word itself, we reflect upon the great amazons that ruled the world; see: Cindy, Naomi, Christy, and Linda. But there's a new crew in town — think: Paloma, Iskra, and Natalie — and they're just as super as any other model in the game, no ifs, ands, or plus.