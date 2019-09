"It's time to showcase these girls in a beautiful, high-end looking way,” she says. “There's all this talk of, 'We're just like all the other girls,' and ' Drop the plus, keep the plus... ' That whole fight felt like it was going to be there until the end of time. At the end of the day, these girls are models, and they need to have books and careers that flourish like any model." To ensure they receive the same treatment as straight-size models, Thorpe sends her board on castings, even if clients (be it brands or publications) are looking for something different. Why? "I think the needle needs to be pushed a little more,” she explains. “When you aren't expecting to look outside the box, but all of the sudden it happens...sometimes magic happens. And if I'm not going to [send plus-size girls out for jobs], who is? How do things change from the inside?"Thorpe notes that Instagram has truly become a driving force for the body-acceptance movement, and that social media in general has helped show that the physical isn’t the only determining factor of a model’s success. "You have to know where the market is going,” she says, explaining that her board is comprised of girls who know themselves, own their figures, and exude confidence from within. “I know everybody wants to sell something at the end of the day, but these girls’ interests are sometimes outside of modeling, which is really refreshing. I think that's what casting directors are starting to want to see — that human element of what the models are really about.” So for those of you with a staunch aversion to the Insta-model movement, there's your answer: a social presence is key.In her opinion (and ours, too), nothing really sells better than a smile. And if you take a look at her board , Thorpe's models exemplify this. One of them, French model Clémentine Desseaux , recently told The Cut that she's tired of the favoritism that exists in the industry: "We're not treated the same way," she said. "In editorial, they want skinny-girl clothes because it looks great. They want big girls naked because they look like art. It's a weird way to see a full-size body, which is so annoying to me."