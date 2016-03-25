The fashion industry is one that's always sensationalized the human body — and only now are we coming to terms with its hypocrisy. But what makes a model today isn't her height, or weight, or race — it's that wow factor that someone like Elsesser possesses. And whatever that may be is up to the universe (and, well, agents). The more we put models into categories based on their shape and skin color, the further we backpedal on the journey to complete and total representative diversity within the industry. And as Thorpe concludes, the change isn’t coming — it's here. "When I have clients calling me who want to do full-on castings with every single one of [our] girls — that's how you know things are changing. It's out there. It's happening now."



So this conversation we're having? Maybe talking isn't enough.