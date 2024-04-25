Zendaya’s Challengers Press Tour Looks Are A Masterclass In Tenniscore

One of the most viral Challengers press tour moments yet was in Rome when Zendaya sported tennis ball-pierced stilettos from Loewe, designed by the luxury brand’s creative director and the movie’s costume designer, Jonathan Anderson. As if the shoes weren’t enough of a showpiece, Zendaya paired them with a custom Loewe V-neck dress inspired by a tennis uniform and featuring bedazzled varsity stripes. The actress’ luxe pieces with activewear elements didn’t end there, as she donned a Thom Browne gown, featuring a polo collar and all-over tennis racket appliques, to the London movie premiere. Most recently, Zendaya stepped out at a Beverly Hills photocall in a custom Jacquemus dress with a polo shirt neckline and drawstring ties around the waist.