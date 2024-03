From Apples Never Fall To Challengers: Onscreen, Tenniscore Style Is A Game, Set, Match

When coming up with the Apples Never Fall costumes, Fanger assigned each Delaney family member a champion persona and sourced looks from athletic brands like Lululemon , Alo Yoga, and The Upside, as well as fashion labels like Tory Burch, Ciao Lucia, Sandro, and Polo Ralph Lauren. Logan (Conor Merrigan Turner), who prefers sailboats to serving, channels the more sartorially subversive Bjorn Borg and Andre Agassi, famed for his ’90s-era Nike acid-washed tennis jorts . Mesh polo shirt-sporting venture capital bro Troy (Jake Lacy) nods toward the rakish Roger Federer. And while free — or lost, rather — spirit Amy (Alison Brie) shed her Maria Sharapova affectations in favor of caftans years ago, the baby of the family and physical therapist, Brooke (Essie Randles), channels Anna Kournikova, with a closet full of Lacoste, Sporty & Rich, and Adidas. (Bening’s and Neill’s costumes were inspired by Martina Navratilova and Jimmy Connors, respectively.)