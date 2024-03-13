ADVERTISEMENT
Lululemon’s New Spring Drop Is Here — & These Are 15 Items We’re Shopping

Karina Hoshikawa
Last Updated March 13, 2024, 3:51 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Lululemon
It’s not that we don’t love all things florals and pastels — it’s just that spring fashion has so much more to offer than seasonal tropes. And as the season of renewal, it’s only fitting that we refresh the clothes we move, play, and live in. Luckily, Lululemon has done it again with a refreshing drop of new pieces and seasonal colorways that will have you yearning for longer walks outdoors and getting in touch with your wild side. (And as your online shopping besties, we take pride in bringing you the most worth-it drops from your favorite brands.) From off-duty wardrobe must-haves to activewear to inspire movement, join us as we dive deep into the new spring styles we’re eyeing as the weather warms up.
Tops & Bodysuits

Photo: Courtesy of Lululemon
From asymmetrical long-sleeved crops to cami versions of the internet-beloved Align Tank, Lululemon's spring array of workout-friendly shirts and tanks has something for every mood. Plus, new colorways of the buttery-soft Wundermost bodysuits are perfect for transitional dressing as we shed winter layers.
Shop Lululemon Tops
Lululemon
Wundermost Ultra-soft Nulu Square-neck Lon...
$88.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align™ Cropped Cami Tank Top
$68.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align™ Asymmetrical Long-sleeve Shirt
$88.00
Lululemon
Outerwear

Photo: Courtesy of Lululemon
Even as winter thaws into spring, March can be a time of notoriously fickle transitional weather. For chilly mornings that morph into sunny afternoons, a light layering piece like a roomy fleece or body-skimming jacket is just what you need to get through your day.
Shop Lululemon Outerwear
Lululemon
Scuba Oversized Half-zip Hoodie
$118.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Define Jacket Nulu
$118.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Relaxed-fit Track Jacket
$128.00
Lululemon
Leggings & Pants

Photo: Courtesy of Lululemon
From variations on existing Lululemon icons — think: Align Pant with a asymmetrical waistband and ribbed versions of the Wunder Train tight, to name two — to lightweight cargo pants that go from the studio to street, these styles are equal parts fresh and functional.
Shop Lululemon Leggings & Pants
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Ribbed Tight 25"
$118.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align™ Asymmetrical-waist Pant 25"
$118.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Dance Studio Relaxed-fit Mid-rise Cargo Jo...
$128.00
Lululemon
Dresses & Skirts

Photo: Courtesy of Lululemon.
Whether you're hitting the links, perfecting that backhand, or simply want to look cute during your workout, Lululemon has you covered with skirts and dresses that are tailor-made for movement. (Hello, built-in shorts!) Plus, style cues like micro pleats, thigh-grazing hemlines, and buttery-soft fabric make these a natural choice for weekend brunch, date night, and anything else on your iCal.
Shop Lululemon Dresses & Skirts
Lululemon
Lightweight High-rise Tennis Skirt
$78.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Varsity High-rise Pleated Tennis Skirt
$88.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align Dress
$148.00
Lululemon
Accessories

Photo: Courtesy of Lululemon
Whether you're searching for the perfect casual sneaker to match everything in your closet, or looking for a place to hold keys, loose change, and other everyday essentials, Lululemon's thoughtfully designed accessories are the ultimate outfit upgrade.
Shop Lululemon Accessories
Lululemon
Dual Pouch Wristlet
$48.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Cityverse Women's Sneaker
$138.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Daily Multi-pocket Tote Bag 20l
$68.00
Lululemon

