It’s not that we don’t love all things florals and pastels — it’s just that spring fashion has so much more to offer than seasonal tropes. And as the season of renewal, it’s only fitting that we refresh the clothes we move, play, and live in. Luckily, Lululemon has done it again with a refreshing drop of new pieces and seasonal colorways that will have you yearning for longer walks outdoors and getting in touch with your wild side. (And as your online shopping besties, we take pride in bringing you the most worth-it drops from your favorite brands.) From off-duty wardrobe must-haves to activewear to inspire movement, join us as we dive deep into the new spring styles we’re eyeing as the weather warms up.
Tops & Bodysuits
From asymmetrical long-sleeved crops to cami versions of the internet-beloved Align Tank, Lululemon's spring array of workout-friendly shirts and tanks has something for every mood. Plus, new colorways of the buttery-soft Wundermost bodysuits are perfect for transitional dressing as we shed winter layers.
Outerwear
Even as winter thaws into spring, March can be a time of notoriously fickle transitional weather. For chilly mornings that morph into sunny afternoons, a light layering piece like a roomy fleece or body-skimming jacket is just what you need to get through your day.
Leggings & Pants
From variations on existing Lululemon icons — think: Align Pant with a asymmetrical waistband and ribbed versions of the Wunder Train tight, to name two — to lightweight cargo pants that go from the studio to street, these styles are equal parts fresh and functional.
Dresses & Skirts
Whether you're hitting the links, perfecting that backhand, or simply want to look cute during your workout, Lululemon has you covered with skirts and dresses that are tailor-made for movement. (Hello, built-in shorts!) Plus, style cues like micro pleats, thigh-grazing hemlines, and buttery-soft fabric make these a natural choice for weekend brunch, date night, and anything else on your iCal.
Accessories
Whether you're searching for the perfect casual sneaker to match everything in your closet, or looking for a place to hold keys, loose change, and other everyday essentials, Lululemon's thoughtfully designed accessories are the ultimate outfit upgrade.