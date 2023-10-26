Lululemon has done it again: Just when we thought that the minds behind the brand couldn’t dream up softer, more sumptuous activewear and lounge pieces, they’ve come out with an inaugural bodywear collection called Wundermost.
Featuring nine brand-new silhouettes and fourteen colorways, Wundermost is an un-basic line of form-fitting basics like bralettes, layerable bodysuits, and more. Most exciting, however, is the introduction of a brand-new fabric in Lululemon’s œuvre: Ultra Soft Nulu is the brand’s “softest fabric yet” — and sure enough, it’s nothing like I’ve felt before. Keep reading as a fellow R29 editor and I take the new collection for a spin.
Bralettes
If Lululemon's Wundermost bralettes were anything like their sports bras — of which I own many — then I was in for a treat. Sure enough, I tried the Wundermost Scoop-Neck Spaghetti-Strap Bra in Bone, and it fit like a dream. The size run for this style is 2-14, and many reviewers suggested taking the same size you wear in Lululemon sports bras for a perfect fit. I'm wearing a 4 here, which is what I wear in my favorite Lululemon bras, even though I wear a 30D in regular bra sizing.
The bra also got high marks from R29 fashion director Irina Grechko. "I am a 34C, which means that, while I can get away with wearing bralettes, I do need ones that offer some support," she says. "Prior to this one, the only bralette that I truly loved was this Aerie one. This scoop-neck version offers just enough support while still being comfortable enough to wear all day." Other styles include a triangle bralette and longline cropped tank that wears well on its own as a top.
Bodysuits
Next up in the Wundermost tour was a suite of bodysuits — which feels very new for the brand. "I first wore the Wundermost Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit with wide-leg jeans out to dinner," says Irina of the sleek one-piece pictured above, which she also paired under a boilersuit. "While the fabric is thick and double-layered, this bodysuit is tight and requires wearing pasties if you're not comfortable with showing the outline of your breasts. The soft fabric makes it a great layering piece, to wear under blazers, cardigans, and button-down shirts." Another sleeveless style comes in the form of a chic, high-neck silhouette, which she also tried (top photo): "While I will wear the first one mostly as a layering piece, I love this fuller-coverage tank on its own with everything from cargo pants to jeans as a going-out top."
I, on the other hand, gravitated towards the Mockneck Sleeveless Bodysuit, a groovy, sleeveless number that paired well with flared jeans. It was a little out of my comfort zone, but I surprised myself with how much I loved it on. The high-neck felt super chic, and I'm obsessed with the Yves Klein blue-esque colorway. The style comes in quite a bit on the chest, so you might get a hint of side-boob — which I personally don't mind at all.
Tops
Rounding out the Wundermost lineup is a range of second-skin tops featuring cropped tees, long-sleeve crewnecks, and a stylish turtleneck, the latter of which we both copped. "Turtlenecks are my closet go-to; I wear at least one every week," Irina says. "This style is undoubtedly the softest version I own. The day I wore the style to a work happy hour, several people who hugged me commented on how soft it was. It's tight enough to easily layer under something like a suit but can also be worn on its own without coming off as athleisure."
I couldn't agree more with Irina. Turtlenecks are such a winter staple of mine, and I can't wait to pair this buttery-soft one under blazers, oversized cardigans, or even a slip dress. Another favorite of mine came in the form of the Wundermost Crewneck Cropped T-Shirt in Black, which is going to be my new casual MVP. It's stylish enough to wear out and about but so, so comfortable.
